Traffic violations decreased in Islamabad after launch of e-tickets

Islamabad: The e-challan system launched in Islamabad under Safe City Project has brought the desired results and decline in violation of traffic rules were being witnessed in the city since its inception.

It was launched in the Capital with an aim to ensure a safe road environment which achieved success maintaining traffic discipline besides reducing road accidents and violation of traffic rules.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said the latest technology was being used in policing affairs which would be helpful for implementation of traffic laws and effective monitoring in the city. He said the system would be further improved and help discipline traffic environment in the city.

More than 17,000 e-tickets were issued to motorists over various traffic violations captured through safe city cameras in Islamabad under the e-ticket project. Of these fine tickets, 9,205 were issued over violation of speed limit and 7,799 for not following lanes.

These challan tickets have been dispatched at the addresses of vehicle owners which they described with Excise and Taxation Office at the time of registration.

In case of non-payment of fine amount within 10 days, the copy of challan would be placed in the master file of vehicle at Excise and Taxation Office while legal action to be initiated against the owner of vehicle. The vehicles could not be sold out or transferred to other person the fine amount is paid.