Cop martyred in Bannu

BANNU: Unidentified motorcyclists martyred a cop of the Elite force in Ismail Khani area on Bannu-Dera road on Saturday.

The police said Javed Khan, a cop of the Elite Force, was going in his car when unknown bike riders opened fire on him in Ismail Khani area on Bannu-Dera road. As a result, he sustained critical injuries.

The cop was taken to the nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Soon after the incident, the police launched a search operation but there was no report of the on arrest till filing this report.