Protest staged against killing of tribal elders in Hangu

HANGU: A large number of local residents and elders on Saturday staged a protest against lawlessness, rising incidents of terrorism and killing of tribal maliks in Mamozai area in Upper Orakzai district.

The protesters blocked the Hangu-Kohat road and chanted slogans against the government for its failure to provide protection to the people and their properties.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Gulmat Khan, Malik Sultan Khan and Malik Niaz Khan said that no one was safe in Mamozai area as militants were roaming free.

They said that residents of Mamozai and Sama Mamozai were living in a constant fear due to the presence of militants and militants but the police and other law enforcing agencies had become silent spectators.

“Tribal maliks and personnel of police and Frontier Constabulary are being martyred by the militants without being challenged by any law enforcing agencies,” an elder said, adding that even the poor labourers were not spared. They said that the government should either provide protection to the people or they should be allowed to keep weapons for their own security.

The elders threatened to stage protest sit-ins in Hangu, Kohat and Peshawar if the government and law enforcing agencies did not take decisive action against the militants and criminals in the area.