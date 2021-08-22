Tourists’ safety

The Imran Khan-led government has taken various steps including infrastructure development to promote tourism in the country. However, it is not possible to achieve these targets unless the safety and security of domestic and foreign tourists is ensured. Time after time, the government claims that the country is safe for all tourists. But the reality is different and the overall safety risks remain high. Lately, the law-and-order situation in some tourists’ areas has deteriorated to a great extent. On August 9, 20 tourists were looted at gunpoint in Bahrain, Swat. They were going to Kalam, a prominent tourist spot in the valley.

Previously, on August 6, there were two similar incidents: 18 tourists who were travelling in a coach were looted in the Malakand area. The tourists cancelled their trip to Kalam and returned home. Similarly, 22 tourists, who had planned to visit the Kumrat valley, the famous tourist destination in Upper Dir, were robbed of their valuables in Lower Dir. So far, there have been no arrests. The safety and security of tourists is of great importance. Prime Minister Imran Khan should take personal interest to address this challenge on a priority basis if he wants to promote tourism in the country.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad