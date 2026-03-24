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Jay-Z reveals major reason why Drake and Kendrick Lamar rap war got so ugly

Jay-Z weighs in on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud, particularly blaming social media for it

By Hassan Sohail
March 24, 2026
Jay-Z reveals major reason why Drake and Kendrick Lamar rap war got so ugly
Jay-Z drops unexpected explosive take brutal rap war between Drake & Kendrick Lamar

Jay-Z has dropped an opinion on rap history's most explosive war between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, and it is not what fans would expect.

In a lengthy interview with GQ Magazine, he blames social media for making the beef cross a line where family is involved.

"Now, people that like Kendrick hate Drake, no matter what he makes. It’s like an attack on his character. I don't know if I love that," he shares.

Pointing to social media, Jay-Z adds, "I don’t know if it’s helpful to our growth where the fallout lands, especially on social media. It's too far. It's bringing people’s kids in it. I don't like that."

Jay-Z reveals major reason why Drake and Kendrick Lamar rap war got so ugly

The Grammy winner compares old rap beefs with newer ones, which he says have become toxic due to fans on social media picking rigid sides and declaring it a war.

"I sound like the old guy wagging his finger, but I think we can achieve the same thing, as far as sparring with music, with collaborations more so than breaking the whole thing apart. I could stand it before because there was no social media."

Divisive social media seeped in so deeply that Jay-Z admits he questions whether it's worth it now.

"You had the battle and it was fun and then you moved on. Right now, I don’t know if it could stand it with the technology that we have. It’s like trying to tear down people’s lives. I don’t know if it’s worth it at this point."

Drake and Lamar's rap war is affixed to pop culture, becoming a lightning rod for their respective fanbases.