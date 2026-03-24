Jay-Z reveals major reason why Drake and Kendrick Lamar rap war got so ugly

Jay-Z drops unexpected explosive take brutal rap war between Drake & Kendrick Lamar

Jay-Z has dropped an opinion on rap history's most explosive war between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, and it is not what fans would expect.



In a lengthy interview with GQ Magazine, he blames social media for making the beef cross a line where family is involved.

"Now, people that like Kendrick hate Drake, no matter what he makes. It’s like an attack on his character. I don't know if I love that," he shares.

Pointing to social media, Jay-Z adds, "I don’t know if it’s helpful to our growth where the fallout lands, especially on social media. It's too far. It's bringing people’s kids in it. I don't like that."

The Grammy winner compares old rap beefs with newer ones, which he says have become toxic due to fans on social media picking rigid sides and declaring it a war.

"I sound like the old guy wagging his finger, but I think we can achieve the same thing, as far as sparring with music, with collaborations more so than breaking the whole thing apart. I could stand it before because there was no social media."

Divisive social media seeped in so deeply that Jay-Z admits he questions whether it's worth it now.

"You had the battle and it was fun and then you moved on. Right now, I don’t know if it could stand it with the technology that we have. It’s like trying to tear down people’s lives. I don’t know if it’s worth it at this point."

Drake and Lamar's rap war is affixed to pop culture, becoming a lightning rod for their respective fanbases.