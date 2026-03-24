Brad Pitt eager to end 'ten years' of legal 'mess' with Angelina Jolie for major reason

It is being reported that Brad Pitt is eager to end his years-long legal fight with ex-wife Angeline Jolie.

For those unaware, the former high-profile couple, who met on the set of their 2003 movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith, tied the knot in 2014 and parted ways in 2016 due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Pitt and Jolie remained in a relationship for 12 years and are parents to six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Many of the former couple’s kids are dropping “Pitt” from their last names after their divorce in 2024.

The Troy actor and the Maria actress are embroiled in a legal battle over two main issues, the custody of their children and their $500 million French winery, Château Miraval, a 1,200-acre organic wine estate in Correns, France, purchased in 2011.

He claimed that Jolie had sold her shares to a Russian billionaire, Yuri Shefler, for $67 million without bringing it to his knowledge, as it is a joint asset.

In 2022, Pitt filed a lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actress, while the judge ordered mediation for October 28, 2026 with a trial date set for February 1, 2027.

Radar Online reported that Pitt has asked his attorney for a “compromise” as he wants to bring the legal drama to an end before the end of this year.

Teasing a pre-trial agreement, the insider shared, "No matter how much time and money Brad has plowed into the fight, this has to stop.

“Both sides have made their points, and it's time to put the whole lawsuit to bed,” they said. “Ten years of fighting is long enough.”

“His and Angelina's reputations have both been damaged by this conflict. Nobody caught up in this mess is getting any younger,” concluded the source.