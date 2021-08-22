The PTI has introduced various development programmes that are being financed through 20-year bank loans. Poverty levels are rapidly increasing across the country. Rising inflation has made it difficult for ordinary people to meet their expenses. The government isn’t doing anything to create employment opportunities for young people. Instead of launching productive projects, PM Imran Khan is planning to extend the Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye initiative to at least three cities. It is important to mention that this program is not a solution to rising poverty.

The PM should launch projects that can help people earn a decent amount of monthly income.

ShakirH Shamim

Skardu