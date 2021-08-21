Country moving fast towards development, says Razak Dawood

GUJRANWALA: Adviser to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that the country is moving fast towards development due to the wise policies of the government.

Addressing the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Friday, he said that we were well aware about the problems of the business community and several steps were underway to provide relief to the traders and industrialists. As soon as the problem of Afghanistan was solved, we would be able to export many Pakistani products to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and other countries, he added. He said: “We have entered into agreements with various countries to increase the country’s exports. I am trying to increase exports from the country while reducing imports. The way I am solving the problems of the industry, I hope that in the next few years, industrial growth will go a long way.”

He said that he wished that there should be no difference between the tariffs of industrial and commercial importers. Therefore, the Ministry of Commerce and the FBR were working together to reduce or eliminate duties and we would soon give a good news to the business community in this regard.

Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Umer Ashraf Mughal and others also spoke.

TREE PLANTATION: Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman has said that it is our responsibility to take care of 50,000 saplings, which were planted in less than a minute about a week ago.

The commissioner expressed these views while taking notice of the reports in the media regarding the extinction of plants. The commissioner said that these plants would be irrigated and protected by inviting resources from all over the division and the provincial government had also been requested to provide adequate resources in this regard. He himself visited the spot and inspected the plants. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, Director PHA Shahid Abbas, AC City Kamran Hussain, ACG Tanveer Yaseen, Principal QDPS Sajid Jamal Khan and other officers and civil society members were also present on the occasion. The commissioner said that most of the plants were in good condition and were flourishing. Deputy Commissioner Sohail Khawaja said that this was not his personal record, but the honour and pride of the country. He said that he welcomed the media criticism and reiterated his commitment to carry out his duties with more enthusiasm for the development of the district. He also appealed to the people to take responsibility for the protection of these plants individually and collectively.