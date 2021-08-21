Two robbers killed in police encounter in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Two suspected robbers have been killed in a ‘police encounter’ in Mangamandi on Friday. Police said that SHO Mangamandi Rana Mujahid was patrolling in his car when three suspects intercepted and tried to loot him. On seeing police in the car, they resorted to firing.

Police retaliated leaving two of the suspects Jameel and Amir with bullet injuries. The third suspect managed to flee from the scene. The deceased reportedly belonged to Baggian Kalan village, Phoolnagar. However, no criminal record was traced against them. The incident seems suspicious and needs to be investigated further.