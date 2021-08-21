Sindh protests water shortage

SUKKUR: The Sindh Irrigation Minister, Jam Khan Shoro, has said the federal government has currently opened flood canals in Punjab that can bring worst-ever water crisis in Sindh. While addressing a press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club on Wednesday, Jam Khan Shoro said more than 55,000 cusecs of water was required at the Sukkur Barrage, while only 37,000 cusecs was being received at Guddu. He said water shortage in Chotiari Dam, Keenjhar Lake and other canals was deepening, which could lead to an extreme shortage of drinking water in Karachi.

He said, “During this season, we mostly have enough water in our system, and even after supplying water to the tail-ends, sufficient quantity of water could also be released to Chotiari Dam, Keenjhar Lake and other canals, but in the current situation, we are unable to fill them.”

Shoro said the committees set up for distribution of water also declared that the people at tail-ends had the first right on water and this right was accepted in the 1991 Water Accord as well. He further informed that the water that was supposed to be received in June was received in the end of July, which seriously caused water scarcity from Sukkur to Badin districts. He warned that if the required water was not released soon, the government would launch protests across Sindh. He said Sindh chief minister has also raised the issue in the Council of Common Interests (CCI), which was referred to the court and from there it was again referred to the CCI for resolution.