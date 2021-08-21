Experts discuss training modules for dairy farmers

LAHORE:The Department of Dairy Technology, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore, in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD), arranged a brainstorming session for module development under the project titled “Capacity Building of Dairy Farmers and Industry Stakeholders on Milk Value Chain”, at City Campus Lahore on Friday. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the meeting and asked for developing the module both in English and Urdu for understanding of wider audience. He sought suggestions and technical input from the stakeholders for training modules. Representatives of dairy industry including Pakistan Dairy Association, Corporate Dairy Farmer Association, Additional Secretary (Planning) Livestock Department Chaudhry Khalid, Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique, and a number of professionals from public and private dairy Industries, academia and UVAS faculty members attended.