2 Fesco SDOs suspended

FAISALABAD: Chief Engineer Operation Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Ghulam Farooq Wednesday suspended two SDOs on charges of their negligence and delinquency.

A spokesman for the company said the CEO received complaints against SDO Rehmat Town subdivision Imran Ali and SDO Allama Iqbal subdivision Saeedur Rehman for abusing their powers and not performing their duties honestly. Talking action on the complaints, the CEO conducted an inquiry, in which, both the SDOs were found guilty.

shutdown notice: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Wednesday issued power shutdown notice for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines. According to the schedule, power supply from FIEDMC, Hyundai Nishat, Coca Cola and Karas Paint feeders linked with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 6 am to 11 am on Friday.