PPP requests SC to reconsider its decision on govt employees

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party while expressing its concern over the recent decision of the Supreme Court regarding government employees requested the court to reconsider the decision. “The PPP government had given financial relief to the forcibly-dismissed employees during the period from 1996 to 2007 by reinstating them and compensating them for the injustice done to them so that they could feed and educate their children and get out of financial difficulties,” said PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari in a statement on Wednesday over the recent decision of the Supreme Court regarding government employees. Bukhari requested the Supreme Court to grant relief to the poor government employees as it had given relief to Imran Khan and other bigwigs by recognising them as third parties. He said that today people are unemployed and facing financial difficulties due to the corona pandemic and their lives are under threat due to the decision of the Supreme Court. He said these government employees were subjected to political and economic discrimination from 1996 to 2007. He appealed to the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision and save the lives of the government employees.