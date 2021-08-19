No access to banking transaction: FBR

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a clarification on the messages circulating in emails and social media regarding access of FBR on banking transactions. The FBR has clarified that there is no linkage or access to banking transaction at any level with the banks or financial institutions. Similarly, there is no finger print authentication mechanism available with the FBR. The tax profile data of the FBR has only offline bank account numbers which are not linked with the banks or financial institutions. Therefore, there is absolutely no risk of any access to transaction banking at any level. FBR has termed messages being circulated in emails and social media as fake and baseless.