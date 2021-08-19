Army's junior officer martyred in SW

RAWALPINDI: A junior commissioned military officer was martyred, while a miscreant was killed in an exchange of fire with a group of terrorists in South Waziristan on late Tuesday. Reports said early hours of August 18, a military post had observed the movement of the terrorists in Kanniguram, South Wazirstan, which was tackled by the personnel that caused intense exchange of fire. During the fight, one of the terrorists was killed, while, army’s Naib Subedar Sonay Zai, resident of Darazinda of DI Khan, got critically injured and later embraced Shahadat. An army team was deployed to search the area to eliminate remaining terrorists and to destroy their hideouts. Meanwhile, the ISPR said, “Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”