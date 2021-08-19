Names of candidates for LG polls soon: PML-N leader

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Mohammad Yousuf on Wednesday said that the names of his party’s aspirants for the upcoming local government elections would be announced soon.

“We will field strong candidates to establish our party’s governments across the province,” MPA Sardar Yousuf told workers’ convention held in Dogha Khairabad area here on Wednesday.

“Our leader Nawaz Sharif as prime minister of the country had launched several mega development projects. And credit of Hazara Expressway and other projects in the division goes to him,” Sardar Yousuf said.

He added that the names of the aspirants for the local government elections were finalised and lists would be made public shortly.