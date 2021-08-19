9th Muharram processions pass off peacefully in KP

PESHAWAR: Ninth Muharram was observed peacefully amid tight security in the province on Wednesday as 18 big and small mourning processions took place in the provincial metropolis only.

Strict security measures had been taken to ensure foolproof security of the processions and subsequent mourning sessions in different imambargahs and cellular services had been suspended for security purposes.

The main processions appeared from Imam Bargah Hussainia Hall in the cantonment area in the morning and Imam Bargah Bibi Sahiba in Ganj area of the historic city.

The processions concluded in the evening after which Sham-e-Ghariban Majalis (sessions) were arranged in the Imambargahs.

The procession from Hussainia Hall appeared at around 9am. It passed through the traditional route of main Saddar Road, Laal Kurti, Fawara Chowk and reached the Imambargah again, wherefrom the mourners dispersed peacefully only to gather again in the evening for the Sham-e-Ghariban.

The other main procession from Imambargah Bibi Sahiba appeared at 3pm and passed through its traditional route.

Over 1,000 policemen had been deputed for the security of the processions. The markets and shops in the areas adjacent to the procession routes and the Imambargahs had been closed down.

Section-144 had been clamped in the provincial metropolis and pillion riding had been banned. Police had set up three command posts in different parts of the city. The main command post was established at the Kohati Gate where the processions were monitored through 80 cameras installed in different parts of the city.

The entry points of the processions had been blocked for the general public. Only mourners were allowed to lead to the processions. Other citizens who wanted to join or watch the processions were allowed after thorough body search.