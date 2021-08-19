IWMB accelerates campaign against illegal selling of sparrows

Islamabad:The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has conducted more raids in various markets in PWD Housing Society and Media Town and confiscated the cages of vendors illegally selling house sparrows.

According to the details, the IWMB has been pursuing a policy to curb selling of house sparrows that is an illegal act after introduction of new laws to enhance population of this bird species that has its critical role in ecological settings of the area.

The details showed that the campaign against the vendors who are involved in illegal selling of house sparrows has entered into second phase and employees of IWMB now chase them on tip-off and confiscate their cages.

An official informed that they have a clear target of increasing population of house sparrows that were once in abundance in every nook and corner of the twin cities. “The new trends in the construction of houses have robbed them of their nesting places, food and their right to sleep. The growing urbanisation has rendered house sparrows homeless that makes it difficult for the bird to build nests,” the official said.

The official said that the large scale construction activities in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have led to decline in the population of sparrows, adding “This trend caused excessive deforestation and cutting of native trees and plants, which were not only providing hiding, resting and nesting places for small birds including sparrows but were also providing the seeds and insects necessary for raising their chicks.”

The official said if population of sparrows increases then it would serve as a source of food for animals and birds higher up in food chain besides spreading seeds while feeding on fruits, which is important for germination.

The IWMB chairperson highly lauded the efforts being made by the staff members in on-going campaign against illegal selling of the house sparrows.