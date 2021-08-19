Timely completion of development works ordered

Karachi:Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday visited different areas of the city and reviewed the development works and arrangements made outside mosques and Imambargahs.

Wahab, who is also the spokesman for the Government of Sindh and adviser to the chief minister on law, visited the mobile vaccination hospital near the Mubarak mosque in the DHA neighbourhood as well. The imam and residents of the mosque thanked Wahab for instructing the people to wear masks. The administrator said that along with the vaccination of citizens, standard operating procedures should also be fully implemented. Wahab, Special Assistant to CM Ali Ahmad Jan and District West Deputy Commissioner Sheharyar Gul later reviewed the development works being carried out at various places in the district, including Phool Wali Gali, Khalifa Chowk.

On the occasion, the West deputy commissioner briefed the administrator that Timber Road, Surrey Road and other roads had been in a bad condition, but the district administration had carpeted all of those roads.

Wahab said that the process of making a green belt in place of a garbage bin is under way. The road is being named after a lady health worker who was martyred during a polio campaign in 2008.

The administrator ordered completing all the ongoing development works in the West district as soon as possible, saying that he would personally supervise the development works. Wahab, along with the West deputy commissioner and SSP Sahai Talpur, also reviewed the security arrangements made at various places in the district with regard to Muharram. The administrator was informed that security arrangements on all the routes were complete. During his visit, Wahab reviewed the ongoing development works in Qasba, Shahzad Morr, Jafria Imambargah and the adjoining areas. He expressed satisfaction over the development works and the security arrangements made by the district administration.