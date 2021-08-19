Police Aman Caravan taken out

LAHORE:Police on Muharram 9 took out ‘Aman Caravan’ in collaboration with the district administration and members of Central Executive Peace Committee (CEPC) to promote interfaith harmony, peace and tolerance among different schools of thought.

The Aman Caravan led by Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar started from Town Hall. Commissioner Muhammad Usman, religious leaders from different schools of thought and members of Central Executive Peace Committee participated in the caravan. The caravan left from Town Hall and reached several areas of the city including Shabih-e-Zuljinah procession Pando Street Islampura, Imambargah Qasr-e-Batool Shadman procession, Shabih-e-Zuljinah procession Sadr Cantt and other Majalis and mourning processions. CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, Commissioner and other participants of the caravan met with the religious leaders, licence holders and organisers of different mourning processions and Majalis. The CCPO while talking to the media said the purpose to launch the caravan was to improve cooperation with local religious leaders and strengthen mutual bond of faith and unity among all stakeholders.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said joint efforts have been made to promote interfaith harmony to counter nefarious designs of enemies. Syed Khurram Abbas Naqvi, Maulana Hafiz Baber Farooq Raheemi, Hafiz Abdul Waheed Roparri, Prof Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi, Rana Muhammad Nasrullah Khan, Maulana Abdul Manan Ambalvi, Maulana Shakil-ur-Rehman Nasir, Amir Dogar, Mufti Imran and other members of the peace committee.