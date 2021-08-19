Ashura being observed today amidst security

LAHORE:Ashura, the 10th of Muharram, will be observed on Thursday (today) with traditional religious solemnity and fervour amidst tight security to commemorate the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala in 61 AH some 14 centuries ago.

Authorities have beefed up security to ward off terror fears, including extra measures like suspending mobile phone service on and around the route of main procession and in the sensitive areas, banning pillion riding and large scale monitoring through CCTV cameras. In Lahore, the Shia believers are fully prepared to keep up the traditional religious devotion on Ashura in line with the solemnity and zeal associated with the occasion, accusing the authorities of creating hindrances in freely observing the mourning activities.

Mourning activities reached their peak on Wednesday, Muharram 9, as various Zuljinnah, Alam and Tazia processions were taken out from different parts of the provincial metropolis. The main procession was taken out from Islampura in Pando Street in the morning and culminated at the same place at night. Other prominent processions were taken out from Zafar Colony, Wasanpura, Shadman, Green Town, Mughalpura, and Ferozepur Road. These processions marched through traditional routes before culminating at the appointed places peacefully. The central Zuljinnah procession of Ashura emerged from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate late Wednesday night amidst strict security arrangements, and began its day-long journey through its traditional route. The procession of hundreds of mourners will culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah near Data Darbar on Thursday night.

The procession will move through its route and pass from Mohallah Chehel Bibian, Imambargah Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Lakkar Mandi, Imambargah Mehdi Shah, Mobarak Haveli, Chowk Nawab Sahab, Kucha Qazi Khan, Imambargah Molvi Feroze Ali, Kucha Miskinan, Mohallah Pir Gilanian, Imambargah Rajab Ali Shah, Chohata Mufti Baqar, Chowk Purani Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazaar, Sunehri Masjid, Dabbi Bazaar, Suha Bazaar, Gumti Bazar, Said Mitha Bazaar, Tehsil Bazaar, Bazaar Hakiman, Unchi Masjid and Bhaati Chowk.

Before the start of the procession, a Majlis-e-Aza was held in which masaaibs were narrated by renowned Zakirin. The majlis was preceded by recitations by various Noha Khwans who paid verse tributes to the martyrs of Karbala. A large number of chest-beating and noah-reciting mourners participated in the majlis and they later joined the procession and also observed Matam (flagellation) with chained knives at several points on the route. A large number of Sabeels of juices, milk and water were set up mostly by Sunnis along the route to facilitate the mourners. Besides, a number of banners calling for Muslim unity were displayed by different political and social workers and officers of district government.

All markets and businesses were closed on the occasion of Ashura while the press issued special supplements and electronic media aired special programmes to mark the significance of the event.

The Lahore administration has made extra security measures in view of the ongoing wave of terrorism and the threats posed by neighbouring countries, which figured prominently in the warnings issued to the government by the intelligence agencies fearing possible terrorists' strikes at Muharram gatherings.

Besides suspending mobile phone service in the sensitive areas, police, Rangers and Army jawans kept patrolling different areas while special forces’ personnel and snipers have taken positions on the rooftops of the buildings along the route to keep an eye on miscreants. In addition to that, army helicopters also kept monitoring the procession.

The route of the procession has been closed to the general public and pedestrians, while the law enforcing agencies personnel have blocked the roads leading to the main route of the procession. The locals entering the route to reach their houses and shops are being thoroughly searched.

Special security gates and scanners have been placed at the entrances of imambargahs for searching the participants. The residents of the buildings along the route have been barred from opening the windows of the buildings and coming to roofs but women and children have been allowed to watch the procession through the windows.

The Data Town administration has put up extra lights along the route to brighten the area to facilitate the security personnel in maintaining law and order specially at night. After the culmination of the procession, a Majlis-e-Sham-e-Ghariban will be held inside Karbala Gamay Shah in which noted zakerin will highlight the importance of the sacrifice by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Ambulances by the city district government and various other relief organisations are on stand by for transporting those wounded to hospitals while the volunteers will provide first aid to the mourners during and after the Matam.