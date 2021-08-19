Camp in Lahore before Afghanistan series from 21st

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to set up a camp in Lahore before the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

According to a PCB spokesperson, the camp of the national ODI team will be held in Lahore from August 21 to 28. The PCB is waiting for the schedule of the series from Afghanistan. The players will report for the camp on August 20.

Upon arrival in Lahore, the players will undergo Covid-19 tests. If the series is delayed, the camp will be extended for two days. It has been learnt that Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim and Captain Babar Azam are reportedly not on the same page over Shoaib Malik’s selection.