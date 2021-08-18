Pakistan Media Development Authority: Journalist bodies unanimously reject proposed body

KARACHI: The joint committee of media organisations comprising the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) have unanimously rejected the government efforts to establish the Pakistan Development Media Authority (PMDA). “The recently-circulated minutes of the meeting between the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and these organisations are misleading and have been purposefully distorted to give the impression that there was no serious objection to PMDA,” says a statement issued by the joint committee of media organisations. The statement reads, “All representatives were unanimous in rejecting PMDA draft,” adding that the ministry was continuously trying to give the impression that sections of the media fraternity were supporting the ministry on the draconian attempt to muzzle the press. This should be stopped immediately."

It added that the joint committee was planning to call all human rights groups, bar associations, members of parliament and other sections of civil society to join hands in stopping this outrageous move by the incumbent government to impose further curbs on media.