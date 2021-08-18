Technology being used for Muharram security

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman said that capital police are utilising all available resources including the latest technology for the security of Muharram processions so that citizens can worship without any fear or apprehensions.

He further said that SSP Operations Dr Syed Mustafa Tanwir has been directed to put security on high alert till culmination of mourning procession.

“All the SPs and SDPOs will be in the field and aerial monitoring of the sensitive processions and Majalis via drone cameras is also be ensured, he said.

Capital police chief Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman expressed these views during his visit to G-9 procession to review the security arrangements here on Tuesday.

He was flanked by DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP Operations Dr Syed Mustafa Tanwir on the occasion.

The top cop said the procession is passing through its traditional route amid very tight security.

He said Islamabad police is providing the processions fool-proof security. “The SSP Traffic Syed Karar Haider along with his force has blocked all the roads leading to route of main procession,” he said adding that diversions have also been placed to divert traffic on alternative routes.