Cultural ties to be enhanced between Pakistan, Uzbekistan

Islamabad : A meeting was held between Aybek Arif Usmanov, ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan and Senior Management of Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) with Shahera Shahid, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, on Tuesday, says a press release.

Aybek Arif Usmanov discussed the Central and South Asian Connectivity initiative taken by President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He also appreciated the active participation and suggestions presented by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the conference held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

It was decided that measures will be taken to enhance the cultural connectivity of Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

The Secretary of Information & Broadcasting assured the support and assistance to promote the historical and cultural similarities of both countries.

It was also decided to initiate projects for the collaboration of media from Pakistan and Uzbekistan. It was agreed that these kinds of cooperation’s will enhance people to people contact and ensure strong bilateral ties of both countries.

The meeting was also attended by Ashfaq Ahmed Gondal, former federal secretary & vice president (Federal Region), CGSS and Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, CGSS.