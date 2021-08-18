Team Eighteen beat TME in futsal match

KARACHI: A friendly futsal match was held between Team Eighteen and The Millennium Education (TME) System for the cause of Green Pakistan at Future World School, Gulberg Greens Campus, Islamabad.

The match was hosted by TME. CEO Eighteen Tarek Hamdy accepted a challenge from CEO TME Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq posted on Twitter as a way to contribute towards a Green Pakistan.

Team Eighteen won the match by 10-5 and was awarded a trophy.

Team Eighteen is a futsal team operating under the CSR wing of Eighteen. The aim of the team is to promote futsal.

Eighteen also supports athletes by offering them internships and permanent jobs at the organisation after they have completed their education.

The Clean Green Pakistan vision is a flagship campaign of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

TME has long been supporting Green Pakistan Initiatives and is a member of World Wide Fund (Pakistan) and has been running its Green School and College Programmes for more than decade now.

Tarek, who received the trophy, said the purpose behind the formation of Team Eighteen was to empower talented athletes. "It gives me great pleasure to see our dream coming to realiation while also playing a role towards a Green Pakistan,” he added.