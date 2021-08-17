PTI govt has failed on all fronts: ANP

TIMERGARA: Awami National Party (ANP) central General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was selected, accusing Prime Minister Imran Khan of stealing the public mandate.

Addressing a convention of party workers at Malikabad in Balambat, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a master of U-turns. The country, Mian Iftikhar said, had been mortgaged with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. “The PTI rulers are taking dictates from the IMF,” he alleged. He asserted that the PTI government did not enjoy the support of the people. He added the powers that be helped the PTI reach the corridors of power.

The ANP leader accused the establishment of supporting Imran Khan. He said in the past the PTI activists attacked the Parliament House and the Pakistan Television Centre, but no action was taken against them.

Mian Iftikhar said ANP was made to lose the last election despite enjoying popular support.He said the two main political parties of the country were restricted to Punjab and Sindh respectively under a conspiracy. “Imran Khan is an expert on taking U-turns. He is taking dictates from the IMF and World Bank,” he said, adding the government had no authority over the State Bank of Pakistan.

The corrupt elements have gathered around the prime minister and the government has failed on all fronts, the ANP leader said. The government has flawed economic policies which have added to the woes of the have-nots, he added.