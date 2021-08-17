Minor assaulted in Kot Lakhpat

LAHORE:A minor boy was sexually assaulted in the Kot Lakhpat area here on Monday.

Accused Jameel, who worked as a labourer in Baba Farid Colony, lured the boy and subjected him to assault. Police arrested the suspect. Meanwhile, a suspect was arrested over aerial firing in Batapur. The suspect identified as Ghulam Abbass a few days ago did aerial firing and harassed public. Police recovered a rifle, a magazine and bullets from his custody. A case has been registered against him.

Man hit to death: A 40-year old man died and another was injured in a road accident in the Shahdara area on Monday. The victims identified as Muhammad Tufail and Naveed were riding a bike. As they reached near Saggian Bridge, a speeding trailer hit them. They fell down and received injuries.

The victims were shifted to hospital where one of them, Muhammad Tufail died. Police removed the body to morgue. Man found dead: A 60-year old unidentified man has been found dead in the Naulakha area on Monday.

A passerby spotted the victim lying in an unconscious condition and informed police. A police team reached the spot on information and shifted him to hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. Police removed the body to morgue.

Body found: Decomposed body of a 35-year old unidentified man has been recovered from Sherakot on Monday. A passerby spotted the body lying near Badru Village, River Ravi and informed police. A police team reached the spot on information, removed the body to morgue.

In another incident, body of a 45-year old unidentified man has been recovered from Nawab Town on Monday. A passerby spotted the victim lying in an unconscious condition and informed police. A police team reached the spot on information and shifted him to hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. Police removed the body to morgue.

Tik Toker held: Defence C police have arrested a suspected Tik Toker for displaying illegal weapon on social media. The arrested suspect has been identified as Muzzamil. He few days back had uploaded videos with weapons on social media. Police took notice of the incident and arrested the suspect. Police has also recovered a pistol and bullets from their custody. A case has been registered against him.