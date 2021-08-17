5 dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: District Health Coordinator (DHC) Dr Sajjad Ahmed Monday said only five dengue positive cases were reported so far in the district this year out of which four patients had been discharged after the treatment.

Talking to APP, only one patient Mussarat belonged to the Gulistan Colony area was under treatment in the District Headquarters Hospital yet.

He said maximum arrangements for the treatment of dengue fever patients had been made besides all possible preventive measures were in place to meet any eventuality. Dr Sajjad said a full-scale indoor and outdoor surveillance was underway in different localities of the city especially where dengue larvae had been found.

He advised the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and not to be panic

as the dengue fever was curable with timely and proper treatment.