Minister compares US evacuation in Kabul with Vietnam’s

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari compared the American evacuation from Kabul Embassy to their escape from Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City) in Vietnam in 1975.

The minister posted two pictures on her twitter handle of American helicopters evacuating staff at the US embassies in both the countries with a caption: “Saigon, Vietnam and Kabul, Afghanistan.”

In another tweet, the minister said: “Truly tragic to see the long-suffering Afghan people abandoned by President Ghani & others like Amrullah Saleh – both scuttle into hiding.

“Doesn't really matter where they have disappeared or bolted to – what's important is ldrshp abandoned their ppl in midst of crisis. Shameful!”