Crackers, vuvuzela use becoming synonymous with Independence Day

For children, another word for Independence Day is bursting crackers and using vuvuzela, a small plastic musical instrument resembling a trumpet and blowing into it.

“I feel that parents are awaiting a vuvuzela call to save the neighbourhood from the loud sound their children make while playing in the street,” says Mohsin Zaidi.

“I am one of several neighbours who are frustrated with the frequent screaming and shrieking the children make while playing in the street. This is very disruptive whether we are outside or inside and interrupts whatever we are doing, be it TV, reading or napping,” says Bashir Hussain.

“I request parents, ask their children not to scream. Please help stop that yelling or something like that they make,” says Haseeb Naqvi.

“If you say stop yelling, it only makes children yell louder. If they are having an altercation outside, I listen and try to let them solve it. If they do not, in a minute I intervene. Kids need independent play. The safest place is in the street. I do not see a problem with that. It should be possible to have them play without screaming and in the long run be helpful to them,” says Shazia Husain.

“If you’ve ever read anything about early education, it’s about letting the children be independent and letting them use their voice in the way they want to get their frustration out and show their emotions a little better. If we’re constantly telling them how to be, they don’t know how to regulate themselves,” says Najaf Ali.

“There is more to Independence Day than bursting crackers and blowing into a vuvuzela. For me, it is buying a Pakistan Flag, hoisting it over my house and car, and a celebration of togetherness where we meet our friends and relatives and share sweets and savories," says Shumail Fatima.

“Crackers and vuvuzela cause public annoyance. There must be a ban on procurement, possession, sale, and use of vuvuzela and crackers. Anyone found in the possession of these items should be liable to punishment,” says Mureed Hasan.

“Bursting crackers and blowing into vuvuzela is fast becoming synonymous with Independence Day. However, along with having fun, it is also time to adhere to some rules. I do not know if selling crackers or bugles is a licensed business or not,” says Manzar Naqvi.

“Bursting of crackers and blowing into vuvuzela of all sizes must not be allowed. If one thinks it is necessary to express pleasure, then there should be set certain noise standards,” suggests Ali Imran.

Shah Hussain says, “Cracker and vuvuzela give shivers to passers-by and residents of any locality of the city. There should be a prohibition on the bursting of crackers and blowing into vuvuzela near hospitals, educational institutions, and religious places.”