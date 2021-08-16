Dengue eradication teams mobilised

LAHORE : As monsoon rains intensified, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Sarah Aslam has mobilised the anti-dengue teams across the province to check spread of the virus.

The health secretary said that monsoon rains were continuing and precautionary measures against dengue were important. She said rainwater should not accumulate and be drained out especially in the residential areas. On the instructions of Health Secretary Sarah Aslam, the Health Department’s teams are conducting operations in the province to eradicate dengue larva and stop spread of the disease. The teams checked 57,253 indoor places and 10,826 outdoor places in Lahore, and destroyed larvae at 694 at places in Lahore. Sarah Aslam has appealed to the people to take precautionary measures against dengue and corona. She also appealed to all the religious scholars in the province to inform the worshipers in mosques about the precautionary steps against dengue.