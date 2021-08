President grants military awards to officers, soldiers of Pak Army, Navy and Air Force]

RAWALPINDI: The president of Pakistan has been pleased to grant military awards to the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force. The awards include two Sitara-i-Basalat, 61 Tamgha-i-Basalat, 42 Imtiazi Asnad, 70 COAS Commendation Cards, 22 Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), 106 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 128 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), says an ISPR press release on Sunday.

Following men have been conferred with Sitara-i-Basalat: Hav Shoab Ali (Shaheed), Baloch and Lnk Syed Muhammad Abbas (Shaheed), FC KP(S).

Following officers and men have been conferred with Tamgha-i-Basalat: Capt Omer Farooq (Shaheed), AD, Sub Abid Hussain (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), N/Ris Sirajuddin (Shaheed), AC, N/Sub Riaz Ahmed Khan (Shaheed), AD, N/Sub Shakeel Azad (Shaheed), AK, N/Sub Amin Ullah (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Hav Younis Khan (Shaheed), AD, Hav Tanveer Ahmed (Shaheed), Punjab, Hav Muhammad Nawaz (Shaheed), FF, Hav Abid Hussain, FF, Hav Shahzad Raza (Shaheed), AK, Hav Liaqat Ali (Shaheed), MF, Hav Iftikhar Ahmed Khan (Shaheed), MF, Nk Muhammad Nadeem (Shaheed), AD, Nk Safdar Ali (Shaheed), MF, Nk Aman Ullah (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Nk Muhammad Anwar (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), Nk Muhammad Yaseen Bacha (Shaheed), FC KP(S), Nk Muhammad Imran (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Lnk Muhammad Iqbal (Shaheed), Baloch, Lnk Ali Baz Khan (Shaheed), MF, Lnk Asmat Ullah Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Lnk Nadim Gul (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Lnk Abdul Latif (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), Lnk Iftikhar Ahmed (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), Lnk Musaraf Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Lnk Wasim Ullah (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), Lnk Gul Chand (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Sep Abdul Rasool (Shaheed), Arty, Sep Naseer Khan (Shaheed), Punjab, Sep Muhammad Abdullah (Shaheed), Punjab, Sep Amir Shahzad (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Nishan Ali (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Hassan Raza (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Aon Abbas Shah (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Muhammad Shakeel (Shaheed), Sind, Sep Akmal Abid (Shaheed), Sind, Sep Muhammad Khizer (Shaheed), NLI, Sep Muhammad Shafiq (Shaheed), MF, Sep Abdul Basit (Shaheed), MF, Sep Roshan Ali (Shaheed), PR (Sind), Sep Sher Zamin (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Zahoor Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Sep Shams Ur Rehman (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Zia Ul Islam (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Azaib Ahmad (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Saddam Hussain (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Sep Shabir Shah (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Sep Ibrahim Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Sep Muhammad Tufail (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Sep Asad Mehdi (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), Sep Imran Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), Sep Naveed Ahmed (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), Sep Muhammad Ayaz (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Sep Muhammad Waris Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), Sep Jamil Ahmed (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Sep Muhammad Ayub (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Sep Raza Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Sep Afrasiab Ali Shah (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Sep Javed Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln (N) and Lt Commander Malik Abbas Hassan, Navy.

Following officers and men have been conferred with Imtiazi Sanad: Maj Muhammad Atif Javed, Avn, Maj Rizwan Sohail, Avn, Maj Syed Akmal Shah, Avn, Capt Husnain Anwar, Baloch, N/Sub Shahid Anwar (Shaheed), FC KP (S), N/Sub Muhammad Gulzar Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Hav Munawar Hussain (Shaheed), Baloch, Hav Muhammad Akbar (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Nk Ahmad Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Nk Sardar Hussain (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Lnk Imran Ali (Shaheed), Baloch, Lnk Sheryar Ahmed (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Rashid Hussain, Punjab, Sep Atif Jahangir (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Aziz Akhtar (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Anees Ur Rehman (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Aftab Ahmed, Sind, Sep Muhammad Zahid Khan, MF, Sep Shahzad Hussain (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Ayoub Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Munhar Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Sep Hazrat Bilal (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Sep Faisal Abbas (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Sep Sher Zaman (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Sep Muhammad Kashif (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Sep Abdul Wakeel (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Sep Jamal Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Lt Commander Muhammad Niaz,T.Bt, Navy, LINTT Muhtaram Shah, Navy, Wing Commander Asad Rasool, Air Force, Wing Commander Muhammad Asif Nadeem, Air Force, Wing Commander Fahd Zafar, Air Force, Wing Commander Muhammad Qasim Saeed, Air Force, Wing Commander Muhammad Atif Ejaz, Air Force, Wing Commander Fuad Asghar Mirza, Air Force, Wing Commander Muhammad Saqib Ihsan, Air Force, Wing Commander Hafiz Tahir Mahmood, Air Force, Wing Commander Kashif Raza, Air Force, Wing Commander Nur Ahmad, Air Force, Wing Commander Yasir Kamal, Air Force, Group Captain Abdul Majeed Tajak, Air Force, and Squadron Leader Zahid Yaqub, Air Force.

Following officers and men have been conferred with COAS Commendation Cards: Brig Jawad Ahmad Zaka, AD, Brig Tamour Daud Khan, AC, Brig Khurram Shabbir, AK, Brig Salman Rashid Hussain, EME, Lt Col Humayun Rashid, Punjab, Lt Col Imran Akram, Sigs, Lt Col Jamil Ur Rehman, CMI, Lt Col Noman Rehman Khattak, CMI, Lt Col Tahir Aziz, FF, Lt Col Abdus Samee Khan, CMI, Lt Col Razi Ullah Khan Suri, CMI, Lt Col Adnan Aslam, AD, Lt Col Bilal Shahzad, CMI, Maj Faisal Naimat Ullah Khan, Ord, Maj Saqib Naveed, Arty, Maj Muhammad Irfan, AC, Maj Zahoor Niaz, CMI, Maj Mussawar lqbal, FF, Maj Muhammad Ali Saad, CMI, Maj Rafiullah Khan, CMI, Maj Sadaqat Ullah, Baloch, Maj Abdul Razak, ICTO, Maj Shahzad Khalil, AK, Maj Sajid Ur Rehman, AK, Capt Afnan Asif, ASC, Maj Muhammad Usman, EME, Capt Saeed Ullah Khan, Arty, Capt Muhammad Usman, Arty, Capt Abdul Muezz Majid, Punjab, Maj Awais Mazahir, EME, Capt Abdul Sattar, FF, Capt Muhammad Hussain lqbal, FF, Capt Tehseen Yousaf, FF, SI Wahid Hassan, PR (Sind), SM Gul Zaman, FC KP (S), Sub Maqsood Ahmed, FF, N/Sub Muhammad Tariq, Baloch, N/Sub Jabar Khan, FF, N/Sub Tella Muhammad, FF, N/Sub Zahid Aslam, AK, N/Sub Sheer Ali, NLI, N/Sub Qaiser Mehmood, CMI, N/Sub Khalid Mehmood, EME, N/Sub Meem Ullah, FC Bln (N), Hav Asad Ullah Khan, AD, Hav Liaqut Ali, Punjab, Hav Naveed Ali, Baloch, Hav Munsif Ali, FF, Hav Mansoor Javed, AK, Up/Nk Aamer Riaz, Baloch, Up/Nk Amir Alam Khan, Baloch, Nk Saqib Ali, Baloch, Nk Fazal Maula, FF, Nk Zerri Gul, FC KP (N), Nk Sadam Hussain, FC Bln (N), Lnk Shoaib Ahmed, Baloch, Lnk Habib Ullah, FF, Lnk Zulfiqar Ali, CMI, Lnk Zafar Rehman, FC KP (S), Sep Kashif Ali, Baloch, Sep Bakht Alam, FF, Sep Sajjad Hussain Shah, FF, Sep Zahid Gul, FF, Sep Rizwan Yaseen, FF, Sep Muhammad Afzal, AK, Sep Ramzan Irshad, AK, Sep Muhammad Waseem, SSG, Sep Sajjad Ali, FC KP (S), Sep Muhammad Shahid, FC Bln (S) and Sep Muhammad Shabir, FC Bln (S).

Following officers have been conferred with Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military): Maj Gen Zafar Iqbal, Ord, Maj Gen Muhammad Shahbaz Tabassum, CMI, Maj Gen Muhammad Ahmed Malik, AC, Maj Gen Muhammad Ali Khan, Sigs, Maj Gen Zafar Iqbal Marwat, AC, Maj Gen Amir Naveed, Arty, Maj Gen Muhammad Ahsan Khattak, FF, Maj Gen Muhammad Aamir Majeed, AK, Maj Gen Muhammad Ejaz Mirza, Arty, Maj Gen Shakir Ullah Khattak, AC, Maj Gen Muhammad Aqeel, NLI, Maj Gen Syed Imdad Hussain Shah, AK, Maj Gen Hafeez Ud Din, AMC Spec, Maj Gen Salman Saleem, AMC Spec, Maj Gen Muhammad Zafar Ali, TI (M), AMC Spec, Maj Gen Farhan Tuyyab, SI (M), AMC Spec, Maj Gen Muhammad Afsheen Iqbal, TI (M), AMC Spec, Rear Admiral Tariq Mahmood, SI(M), Navy, Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz, SI(M), Navy, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Mughees Afzal, Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Imtiaz Sattar, Air Force and Air Vice Marshal Syed Sabahat Hassan Shah, Air Force.

Following officers have been conferred with Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military): Brig Saqib Janjua, Punjab, Brig Mian Javed Yasin, Avn, Brig Qazi Javaid Iqbal, Arty, Brig Muhammad Mahmood Azam, Punjab, Brig Fawad Qamar, Engrs, Brig Tariq Javed, Arty, Brig Shaida Muhammad Khan, Baloch, Brig Muhammad Mazhar Ul Hasan Malik, FF, Brig S.Hidayat Waris, Sigs, Brig Muhammad Kamran, FF, Brig Tahir Mehmood, Punjab, Brig Insha Ur Rahman, Arty, Brig Farhan Akbar Khan, Baloch, Brig Muhammad Waseem Babar, Engrs, Brig Faiz Ahmed, AC, Brig Syed Ahsan Masood, Arty, Brig Irfan Younas Mir, Avn, Brig Amir Gulzar, AC, Brig Amer Shahzad, Sigs, Brig Muhammad Irfan, AD, Brig Muhammad Kaleem Mushtaq, Arty, Brig Muhammad Badar Sharif, Punjab, Brig Mir Muhammad Siddique, AK, Brig Jalil Asif Mahmood, Sigs, Brig Sheikh Aqeel Nisar, Punjab, Brig Ghayoor Nasir, Avn, Brig Syed Hassan Zaheer, AD, Brig Muhammad Salim, Arty, Brig Shahid Mahmood Sulehri, FF, Brig Rahat Siddiq, FF, Brig Abdul Shakoor, Ord, Brig Amjad Hussain, Sind, Brig Afzaal Akhtar, Baloch, Brig Rizwan Mahmud, Avn, Brig Fayyaz Ahmad Khan Sial, AK, Brig Naeem Nasr, AK, Brig Tariq Hafeez, Arty, Brig Muhammad Saleem Raza, Baloch, Brig Muhammad Rashid Khan, Arty, Brig Zahid Mehmood Maitla, Sigs, Brig Muhammad Sajjad Anwer, Arty, Brig Chaudry Aamer Abbas, Punjab, Brig Gul Hassan, Punjab, Brig Naseem Parvez, NLI, Brig Tahir Maqsood, NLI, Brig Abdul Ghaffar, Baloch, Brig Rao Muhammad Imran Khan, AC, Brig Aamer Siddique, NLI, Brig Abdul Ghaffar, Baloch, Brig Shafqat Ali Rao, Engrs, Brig Habib Ullah, AK, Brig Atif Raouf, AD, Brig Muhammad Tahir Iqbal Malik, ICTO, Brig Asad Ali Khan, EME, Brig Kashif Iqbal, ICTO, Brig Khalil Ahmad, AMC Spec, Brig Azad Ali Azad, ADC, Col Zahid Abbas, AC, Col Muhammad Zaman Malik, Arty, Col Arshad Mahmood, Arty, Col Asif Masood Sadiq, Arty, Col Kashif Razzaq, AD, Col Mazhar Iqbal, Sigs, Col Muhammad Tahir Rehman, Punjab, Col Shahzad Saleem Sheikh, Punjab, Col Syed Ali Majid Shah, AK, Col Qasim Mumtaz, Sind, Col Kaleem Karim, Sind, Col Amir Iqbal, Punjab, Col Amjad Qayyum, AK, Col Abdul Majid Khan, FF, Col Shahid Hussain Abid, AK, Col Abdullah Saeed Khan, Baloch, Col Assad Ullah Baloch, Avn, Col Aamir Naveed Hussain, T Bt, CMI, Col Muhammad Sohail Khan, Ord, Col Filza Tariq, HCA, Commodore Muhammad Ashraf, Navy, Commodore Asim Zaman Malik, TI(M), Navy, Commodore Chaudry Haroon Ali, Navy, Commodore Dr. Muhammad Farhan, Navy, Commodore Muhammad Mursaleen, Navy, Commodore Abid Hussain, Navy, Captain Hamid Sohail, Navy, Captain Zeeshan Ali, Navy, Air Commodore Farooq Zamir Afridi, Air Force, Air Commodore Aurangzeb Ahmed, Air Force, Air Commodore Taimur Iqbal, Air Force, Air Commodore Ghazanfar Latif, Air Force, Air Commodore Shahryar Khan, Air Force, Air Commodore Nauman Waheed, Air Force, Air Commodore Azhar Ali, Air Force, Air Commodore Akhtar Imran Saddozai, Air Force, Air Commodore Syed Omer Shah, Air Force, Air Commodore Aamir Bashir Khokhar, Air Force, Air Commodore Liaqat Ali Khan, Air Force, Air Commodore Ahmad Junaid, Air Force, Air Commodore Muhammad Bilal Arshad, Air Force, Air Commodore Babar Habib, Air Force, Air Commodore Arif Mahmood, Air Force, Air Commodore Farhan Ahmed, Air Force, Air Commodore Tahir Mahmood, Air Force, Air Commodore Abdus Salam, Air Force, Air Commodore Junaid Bashir, Air Force, Air Commodore Shahid Raza Khan, Air Force and Air Commodore Usman Ali Khan Burki, Air Force.

Following officers have been conferred with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military): Lt Col Ibrahim Tariq Khan, AC, Lt Col Khurram Khalid, AC, Lt Col Minhaj Ud Din Qazi, AC, Lt Col Kashif Naveed Ansari, Arty, Lt Col Atif Bilal Masood, Arty, Lt Col Aftab Hameed Chaudhry, Arty, Lt Col Kashif Nazir Butt, Arty, Lt Col Ammar Ali, Arty, Lt Col Malik Sajid Hussain, Arty, Lt Col Asif Anwar, Arty, Lt Col Khurram Jamal Cheema, Arty, Lt Col Imtiaz Ali, Arty, Lt Col Muhammad Usman Latif, Arty, Lt Col Muhammad Nasir Naeem, Arty, Lt Col Bahader Ali, Arty, Lt Col Muhammad Abdul Hameed, Arty, Lt Col Muhammad Moazzam Hanif, Arty, Lt Col Aman Ullah Khan, Arty, Lt Col Amer Razaq, AD, Lt Col Waseem Arshed Arif, AD, Lt Col Malik Muhammad Aslam, AD, Lt Col Jawwad Saeed Lodhi, AD, Lt Col Muhammad Yasin, Engrs, Lt Col Mirza Muhammad Ayyub, Engrs, Lt Col Tahir Mahmood, Engrs, Lt Col Atif Mushtaq, Engrs, Lt Col Ihsan Munsif, Engrs, Lt Col Hamad Ahmad Zaka Sheikh, Sigs, Lt Col Asif Hussain Shah, Sigs, Lt Col Omar Faruk Ahmed, Sigs, Lt Col Raja Inam Ul Haque Kyani, Sigs, Lt Col Tanveer Mehmood, Sigs, Lt Col Ehtisham Ali, Punjab, Lt Col Rana Atif Nisar, Punjab, Lt Col Adil Jehangir, Punjab, Lt Col Syed Asher Abbas Naqvi, Punjab, Lt Col Khalid Majeed, Punjab, Lt Col Shuaib Ahmad Malik, Punjab, Lt Col Sohail Ali, Baloch, Lt Col Wajahat Hussain, Baloch, Lt Col Athar Ali Abbasi, Baloch, Lt Col Muhammad Irfan, Baloch, Lt Col Nasir Akbar Lodi, Baloch, Lt Col Muhammad Hassan Raza, Baloch, Lt Col Syed Faisal Hasnain Zaidi, Baloch, Lt Col Masood Akhtar, Baloch, Lt Col Hassan Sajjad Chaudhry, FF, Lt Col Zahid Masood, FF, Lt Col Arif Alam, FF, Lt Col Shakil Akhtar, FF, Lt Col Khalid Mehmood, FF, Lt Col Muhammad Adil Naseem, FF, Lt Col Zamir Ahmad, AK, Lt Col Abdul Aziz, AK, Lt Col Kamran Rauf, AK, Lt Col Abdul Qayyum, AK, Lt Col Muhammad Asim Raza Khan Sajid, AK, Lt Col Khalid Mehmood, Sind, Lt Col Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, Sind, Lt Col Malik Saqib Munawar, Sind, Lt Col Muhammad Jawad Pervaiz, Sind, Lt Col Ayaz Wali Khan, NLI, Lt Col Syed Haroon Ansar, Avn, Lt Col Asif Armughan Rasul, Avn, Lt Col Muhammad Rasool Khan, CMI, Lt Col Ejaz Ahmad, CMI, Lt Col Sajjad Ul Shafi, CMI, Lt Col Muhammad Ather, CMI, Lt Col Wajid Bashir Minhas, CMI, Lt Col Muhammad Kamil Shah, CMI, Lt Col Munazzam Jah, CMI, Lt Col Tariq Azam Khan, ASC, Lt Col Muhammad Iqbal, ASC, Lt Col Muhammad Faheem Ud Din Qureshi, ASC, Lt Col Sajid Rasul Khan, Ord, Lt Col Adeel Rasheed Awan, Ord, Lt Col Faisal Naseem Siddiqui, Ord, Lt Col Riaz Ul Hassan, EME, Lt Col Muhammad Saleem Raza, EME, Lt Col Khurram Iqbal, TSO, Lt Col Khalil Ahmad, AEC, Lt Col Faiza Aamir, HCA, Lt Col Rozina Shahid, AMC Spec, Lt Col Shazia Shakeel, AMC Grd, Maj Muhammad Faheem Khan, Arty, Maj Mahmood Hussain Khan, Arty, Maj Masood Rashid, Arty, Maj Muhammad Yasar, Arty, Maj Wamiq Mohiuddin, Arty, Maj Muhammad Ejaz Quershi, Engrs, Maj Naveed Haider Mirza, Engrs, Maj Tanveer Ahmed, Sigs, Maj Danyaal Bin Shabbir, Punjab, Maj Imtiaz Saleem, Punjab, Maj Ishtiaq Ahmad, Baloch, Maj Muhammad Aamir Nazir Qureshi, AK, Maj Irfan Ashraf Malik, Ord, Maj Syed Abdul Rehman Shirazi, Ord, Maj Muhammad Abbas Anwar, EME, Maj Kanwar Muhammad Asad Khan, EME, Maj Ghulam Farooque, AMC GDMO, Maj Zeeshan Ali Qureshi, AMC Spec, Maj Syed Atif Hussain, AMC Spec, Maj Razia Sultana Ch, AFNS, Maj Tayyaba Siddiqe, AFNS, Maj Kausar Batool, AFNS, Commander Muhammad Abrar Younas, Navy, Lt Commander Abdul Sami, Navy, Lt Commander Muhammad Sumair Irshad, Navy, Lt Commander Muhammad Fahim, Navy, Wing Commander Khurram Bashir, Air Force, Wing Commander Hassan Farrokh Niaz, Air Force, Wing Commander Waqas Amjad, Air Force, Wing Commander S Bilal Saleem, Air Force, Wing Commander Saqib Athar Dil, Air Force, Wing Commander Bilal Ahmad, Air Force, Wing Commander Muhammad Arif Khan, Air Force, Wing Commander Muhammad Kamran Yasin, Air Force, Wing Commander Waqar Ahmad, Air Force, Wing Commander Salman Muhammad Shafqat, Air Force, Wing Commander Navaid Akhtar, Air Force, Wing Commander Abdul Rahman, Air Force, Wing Commander Faisal Riaz, Air Force, Wing Commander Asif Hussain, Air Force, Wing Commander Adnan Mahmood, Air Force, Wing Commander Waqas Ashraf, Air Force, Wing Commander Nazia Masoom, Air Force, and Wing Commander Naveed Aslam, Air Force.