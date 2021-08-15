Sturgeon’s sister held over alleged domestic incident

EDINBURGH: The sister of Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested and charged over an alleged domestic incident.

Gillian Sturgeon, 46, was arrested on Wednesday over an alleged incident at a house in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, on Saturday August 7. The mother-of-two has been released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date yet to be confirmed.

A 50-year-old man has also been arrested and charged over the same alleged incident, and was also released on an undertaking to appear at the same court.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an incident that took place within a house in Kilwinning on Saturday August 7.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date. A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal. On Wednesday August 11, a 46-year-old woman was arrested and charged following a report made on Tuesday August 10 regarding an incident that took place within a house in Kilwinning on Saturday August 7.

“She has been released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date. A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”