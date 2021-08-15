Google marks Pakistan I-Day with Derawar Fort doodle

Islamabad : Google celebrated Pakistan's Independence Day by sharing an illustration of the iconic landmark, the Derawar Fort located in the Cholistan Desert, on Sunday.

In honour of this historic day, the Doodle artwork depicts the medieval Derawar Fort, a massive square edifice with a symmetrical perimeter of 40 massive circular bastions built in the 9th century. Located in the vast expanse of western Pakistan’s Cholistan Desert, each of these ancient stone fortresses rises nearly 100 feet from the sand and comprise an imposing symbol of Pakistani adaptability and antiquity.

The Mughal-style forts once facilitated trade and transportation in a largely inhospitable environment.

The forts served as critical infrastructure for both the protection and nourishment of desert caravans on their journeys across Central Asia to the Indian subcontinent.

In 2019, the provincial government announced a conservation initiative to protect this landmark from being lost to the sands of time.

The country celebrated the Independence Day with public and private buildings as well as streets bazaars and markets illuminated. National flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters, and banners are also seen everywhere across the country as part of the Independence Day celebrations.