Project launched to improve civic facilities around Wazir Mansion

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has inaugurated a project for the improvement of civic and amenity services in the Kharadar neighbourhood of Karachi surrounding the Wazir Mansion, the birthplace of the Founder of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The civic facilities in the area surrounding the Wazir Mansion, a cultural heritage site, have been recently renovated by the Sindh government. The Karachi Development Authority carried out the renovation work on behalf of the provincial administration.

On the occasion, the CM also unveiled a life-size sculpture of the Founder of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah, at his birthplace in the old area of the city.

Famous sculptor Fakeero Solanki, who was recently awarded the presidential award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and became the first Hindu artist of Sindh to receive this official honour, made the new sculpture at the birthplace of Quaid-e-Azam.

The Sindh CM said on the occasion that the provincial government has recently completed the renovation work in the Kharadar area in the surroundings of the Wazir Mansion to mark Independence Day of Pakistan.

The roads in a three-kilometre radius around the Wazir Mansion have been renovated with a cost of Rs234.4 million. New lines of sewerage and drainage systems have also been laid in the area to save it from urban flooding in the case of heavy monsoon rains.

Footpaths having a width of 200 feet have also been constructed as a part of the renovation programme at the site of the Wazir Mansion. The newly reconstructed roads have special land markings and cat’s eyes for the beautification of the historical neighbourhood.

Zero-carbon street

The CM also visited Marriott Road near the Denso Hall in the old area of Karachi that was recently renovated as a pedestrian-only zero-carbon street. The private sector and a non-governmental organisation worked on the project in collaboration with the district administration.

A number of historical buildings are present on both sides of Marriott Road. Trees have also been planted to improve the environmental conditions of the area that also has special seating facilities for the visitors.

CM Shah opined on the occasion that cultural events could be held on the pedestrian-only street. He also asked Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab to adopt a plan to revive the historical buildings in the neighbourhood.