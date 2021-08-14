Pakistan, England T20 World Cup matches moved to Rawalpindi

LONDON/LAHORE: England’s joint women’s and men’s tour of Pakistan will be played entirely in Rawalpindi after a tweak to the schedule.

Both teams will play two Twenty20 internationals, with Heather Knight’s side staying on for three ODIs, but the initial plan to play in Karachi has been changed.

The dates of the back-to-back double headers have also been pulled forward by a day each to allow both England and Pakistan to make an earlier departure to Dubai for the T20 World Cup.

Those games will now take place on October 13 and 14, with the women’s 50-over series running from October 17 to 21.

Eoin Morgan’s side, along with Heather Knight’s team, will arrive in Islamabad on 9 October and while the men’s squad will depart for Dubai on 15 October, England women will stay back for the three ODIs to be played on 17, 19 and 21 October at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said: “We are delighted to welcome both the England men’s team for what will be their first tour to Pakistan since 2005, and the England women’s team, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time.

“Both are additional tours with England men’s side scheduled to return to Pakistan in the last quarter of 2022 for white-ball and ICC World Test Championship fixtures.”

Both Morgan and Knight’s sides are 50-over world champions.

England men are ranked No. 1 in ICC T20I Team Rankings and England women are second — just five points behind ICC Women’s T20 World Cup winners Australia.

The matches were earlier scheduled to take place at the National Stadium, Karachi on 14 and 15 October, but have been rescheduled due to operational and logistical reasons.

Series schedule: All matches to be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, with match timing to be announced in due course.

9th October: England men and women sides’ arrival.

13th October: Pakistan Women v England Women; Pakistan Men v England Men (T20I double-header).

14th October: Pakistan Women v England Women; Pakistan Men v England Men (T20I double-header).

17th October: Pakistan Women v England Women, 1st ODI.

19th October: Pakistan Women v England Women, 2nd ODI.

21st October: Pakistan Women v England Women, 3rd ODI.