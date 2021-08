ISLAMABAD: The investigation wing of the federal capital police have rounded up another mysterious character for assisting Zahir Jafar, the principal accused in Noor Mukadam case, disclosed the investigators.

"Jan Mohammad worked as a gardener in the house of the suspect Zakir Jafar and he assisted in the torture and killing of Noor.” Sources said Jan fled to his ancestral village in Mansehra after the murder of Noor. The police have recorded his statement.