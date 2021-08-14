Arbab Rahim’s workers, PPP activists clash in Tando Muhammad Khan

SUKKUR: The workers of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh Affairs, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, and PPP clashed on Friday in Tando Muhammad Khan district, leaving two of former CM’s supporters injured.

According to reports, the SAPM was allegedly attacked by the PPP workers, when he was returning to the city after conducting a press conference at the Tando Muhammad Khan Press Club. Rahim remained safe but two of his workers Imtiaz Shah and Mukhtiar Bhatti were injured. Police said none of the attackers could be arrested.

Meanwhile, in Chacharo, Chor and other cities, the PTI workers and supporters of Arbab Ghulam Rahim took out rallies, accusing the Sindh government of the attack and demanding arrest of the attackers. They said a few days ago, the PPP workers also attacked the PTI’s parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and ordered the SSP Tando Muhammad Khan to ensure arrest of the attackers of the SAPM.

The SAPM on Sindh affairs, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, talking to the media at the TandoMuhammad Khan Press Club, said the PPP’s corrupt rulers were destroying themselves through involvement in corruption and failed to provide relief to the poor. He said the Sindh government destroyed agriculture, accusing the government of creating a sugar crisis rendering hundreds of sugar mill workers unemployed, leaving their families facing starvation. Holding the PPP responsible for inflation, Rahim said PPP disappointed the people of Sindh and failed to deliver upto their aspirations. He said the NAB would launch a major crackdown in Sindh in the coming few days against corrupt mafias. He said in the forthcoming general elections, the PTI will turn out to be the largest winning party in Sindh.

The former CM said the PTI provided relief to millions of poor families in Sindh through the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s popularity has increased in Sindh, which is a victory for PTI and is helping the party to strengthen its position.