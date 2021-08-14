Gen Nadeem Raza calls on Kazakhstan PM

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, who is on official visit to Kazakhstan, called on Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, says an ISPR press release.

CJCSC also had separate meetings with defence minister, deputy minister of industry and infrastructural development, and Chief of General Staff of Kazakhstan armed forces. During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan. The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

CJCSC said that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Kazakhstan. The dignitaries lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism. CJCSC also visited National Defence University of Kazakhstan and inaugurated ‘Pakistan Military Art Room’. The room reflects gallant history of Armed Forces of Pakistan, its culture and traditions.