President to leave for Turkey today

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi will leave for Turkey on Saturday (today) for a two-day visit on the invitation of His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdo an

During the visit, the two presidents will participate in the launch of the first of the four MILGEM corvettes for Pakistan Navy in Istanbul. The two leaders will hold talks on bilateral relations as well as exchange views on regional issues.

President Alvi will also interact with the media and leading Turkish businessmen. The fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply embedded in common faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect.

The strategic relationship between the two countries continues to grow for strength to strength, with increasing focus on the economic dimension. The frequent leadership-level exchanges and regular coordination on a range of issues between the two countries signify the commonality of views and strength of the bilateral relationship.