Managing Covid-19

This refers to the news report ‘IMF to disburse $2.77 bn corona fund by 23rd: Tarin’ (August 13). The report states that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced to distribute $650 billion worth of unconditional loans at zero mark-up to enable poor countries to mitigate the serious damages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Out of this fund, Pakistan is expected to receive $2.77 billion by August 23, 2021. The report further states that the amount is likely to boost the country’s foreign exchange reserves and that its equivalent amount in rupees will be utilised efficiently and productively in a manner that does not create distortions in the economy. Thankfully, Pakistanis haven’t witnessed the worst form of Covid-19. The government deserves to be lauded for this achievement. And now that the IMF is providing financial aid, the government must use the funds to buy vaccines.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi