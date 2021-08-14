Sufficient evidence

This refers to the news report ‘Pakistan on Red List for failing to give Covid-19 data, UK claims’ (August 9). It seems that we are trapped in the feeling of being victims when we should be looking at the current statistics. At present, the stats are in favour of India as it has a low positivity rate – and higher testing rates. We should learn from our past experiences in foreign policy, whether it is FATF or other similar situations, and accept that effective lobbying is important when it comes to pushing our agenda internationally. We should actively participate in communication with the relevant authorities instead of waiting for them to pick up our official data.

It is true that good work speaks for itself and the role of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and political leadership in following science-based evidence for decision making has saved us from the Covid-19-induced devastation that has been witnessed in many countries. Our diplomats should add Covid-19 to their agenda to help procure vaccines in a timely manner and to ensure that there is no discrimination against our citizens. The Covid-19 outbreak affects the freedom to movement, and it is crucial that any such restriction is based on science. Otherwise, it will be a violation of human rights.

Mariam Khan

Lahore