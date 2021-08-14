Economic strength

This refers to the article ‘Desire to change’ (August 8) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The write is absolutely right when he says that the country has to focus on being economically strong as this power will help it move forward. Economic stability provides invincible power to any country. Without a strong economy, a country’s military might doesn’t really matter. In the past, we have seen a few instances where countries with military might collapsed because of their fragile economy. Why did the Soviet Union collapse? It was its economic deterioration that dismantled its physical structure and defence capability.

We need to focus on our economic power. If our economy falters, it can disrupt the pace of development and social uplift in the country. Undoubtedly, our defence is impregnable. However, our economy suffers badly due to rampant corruption, poor and inconsistent future planning, and a lack of effective strategy. Once the economy is strengthened, there will be peace, progress and prosperity, and the people will definitely take a sigh of relief. We will be able to promote and protect our national interests in an effective manner.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Zhob