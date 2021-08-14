Strong narrative

Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf has expressed his resentment over the fact that US President Joe Biden hasn’t spoken to PM Imran Khan. He added that the country does have “other options” if the US president continues to ignore Pakistan. However, it was shocking to note that Pakistan wasn’t invited to attend an important UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting which was held to discuss the future of Afghanistan. This isolation is the direct result of the fact that Pakistan is not ready to clear up the mess the US has left behind in Afghanistan. Despite having exhausted all its energies, Pakistan has never been able to create a relationship with the US based on mutual trust and respect. The parasitic behaviour of the US against Pakistan is one reason for the never-ending trust deficit between the two countries. Pakistan’s continued dependency on the US for economic and strategic interests is another. Pakistan has never really utilised its ‘other options’ for the said purposes. Political instability in the country prevented it from shaping a strong foreign policy. Instead of adopting a balanced approach, Pakistan always chose to stand on the wrong side without anticipating the consequences of its decision.

It is worth mentioning that sincePakistan maintains a strong bond with China, it must ensure that this relationship does not add to yet another never-ending dependency. Pakistan has to revisit its foreign policy goals. A robust strategy is desperately required to explore multiple options to ensure that the country will no longer be used as a scapegoat for anyone’s interests. It is time the country realised that the US is no longer the sole superpower – given the humiliation it has suffered in Afghanistan. In the ever-changing global scenario, one country alone cannot decide the destiny of the world. There are multiple players in the game. Pakistan must not rely on any single country to a level where it starts exploiting its dependency. Our leaders must formulate a vigorous national narrative against the propaganda campaigns that have been launched by the hostile countries against Pakistan. There is an urgent need for this realisation that political polarisation at home and a weak foreign policy will spoil the country’s global image.

Tariq Mehmood Khalid

Sargodha