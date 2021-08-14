Today, across the country, we will see the Pakistan flag in the hands of children, atop homes, and along the roads, as the country marks Independence Day. This is the time of year when we ask ourselves what that independence means to us. As a free people, we can be proud of our nation and our status as a country, which is sovereign and democratic. The ability we have shown to stay firm with democracy for the last three terms, since 2008, is an encouraging trend. We hope it can continue. But at the same time, we are forced to think about the challenges facing the people of this country: high inflation, an unstable economy, and a lack of political accord on any issue. And the state of the country’s minority communities and other vulnerable groups – such as women and children – who have somehow been left far behind along the road to equality and democratic rights.

Pakistan in its 74 years has suffered somewhat from a case of arrested development, fuelled no doubt by a neighbour on the east that has led ties with animosity and intervention. This is probably why when we look back we say we are a resilient people, that even surviving 74 years has been an achievement in itself. And there may even be something to that. Think of people like the late Abdul Sattar Edhi. They saw something worth saving in this country and devoted their entire lives to it. This year, once again, Independence Day will be celebrated in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic – a situation that till now has thankfully not wreaked the sort of havoc in Pakistan as it has in many other parts around the world. There is then hope amidst all the gloom – hope for a better tomorrow. As a nation that has a very young population, we can indeed dare to dream of a much better future. Pakistan stands on the soil of one of the oldest civilisations in the world. Seventy-four years may seem like a lot to us but for history it is the mere blink of an eye. Pakistan has survived in the face of impossible odds. Now it must decide that survival alone is not enough. The next 74-75 years should be a time for this country we all love so much to thrive.