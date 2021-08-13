Third issue of Taigh-o-Qalam published

PESHAWAR: The 3rd issue of biennial literacy and educational magazine, Taigh-o-Qalam of the Police Training College, Hangu, has been published.

The police officers and jawans have exhibited the love for the language and literature by contributing to the magazine.

It shows their knowhow of the social, political, cultural and educational issues along with their duty of protecting the lives and properties of the public.

The journal contains pictures of daily activities, social, literary and cultural gatherings besides training sessions for the police officers and jawans.

The latest issue includes special messages by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Inspector-General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari and Director General of Federal Investigation Agency Sanaullah Abbasi who has served as the KP police chief in the past.

They have not only lauded the contents of the magazine but also the training standards of the oldest training institute.