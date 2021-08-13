Corona claims 102 lives, a record in three months

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of deaths from COVID-19 has risen to a record 102 in the last three months with 4,934 more people testing positive and 3,376 recovering from the disease during the 24 hours.

The number of total active cases stood at 86,217, which is the highest during the fourth wave of pandemic. Of 102 patients who died during the 24 hours, 98 were under treatment in hospitals and two in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. There were 4,584 infected patients under treatment in critical condition while 71 were admitted to various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities countrywide in the past 24 hours. The national positivity ratio during the 24 hours was recorded at 8.3 percent. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities, including Islamabad 47pc, Multan 42pc, Peshawar 36pc and Bahawalpur 40pc.

The maximum oxygen beds were also occupied in four major cities of Abbottabad 71%, Karachi 59%, Diamer 50% and Swat 44%. Around 450 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Some 59,397 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 19,978 in Sindh, 19,773 in Punjab, 10,994 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,421 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 974 in Balochistan, 743 in GB, and 1,514 in AJK.

Around 974,890 people have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio. Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,085,294 cases have been detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 28,347, Balochistan 31,341, GB 9,043, ICT 92,233, KP 150,026, Punjab 368,195 and Sindh 406,109.

About 24,187 deaths have been recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 6,316 people perished in Sindh, 11,292 in Punjab, 4,604 in KP, 824 in ICT, 332 in Balochistan, 161 in GB, and 658 in AJK. A total of 16,675,527 tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.