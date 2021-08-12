Skardu Airport to operate as international aerodrome

KARACHI: The Director-General of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA), Khaqan Murtaza, has announced plans for expansion of airports in the Northern Areas of the country for landing and take-off of wide-body aircraft for promotion of tourism.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, the DG Civil Aviation Authority, Khaqan Murtaza, said that the PCAA would issue licenses to launch special new tourist air travel service on a fast-track basis. He said licenses would be issued after processing applications of prospective airlines within 60 days with minimal requirement of paid-up capital and security deposit to help the tourism sector. He said the PCAA would also issue licenses for launching helicopter passenger service for tourists.

Murtaza said the PCAA would also fully support building airstrips and helipads at more tourist destinations by the private sector under the Joint Venture or public-private partnership mode. He said a plan was also afoot to declare Skardu airfield a new international airport after expansion of the terminal building for immigration and customs’ clearance of the incoming international passengers. The Skardu Airport, he said, would have an additional runway enabling wide bodied jets to operate.

He said the PCAA is facilitating the fast travel of domestic and international tourists as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the tourism departments of provincial governments would be invited to set up their stalls at the airports to publicise, guide and facilitate the incoming tourists to the respective popular tourist destinations.

To a question, Khaqan Murtaza said that domestic air travel in Pakistan has increased by 55 per cent in the post-coronavirus period as up to 22,000 people travel on different routes in a single day. He said that out of total 44 airports, 22 were functional while the rest were either closed or their operations were scaled back. He said that more airports could be made functional again in case of demand.