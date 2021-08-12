Man kills father over property dispute

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A man stabbed his father to death over a property dispute in Hayer here on Wednesday. Accused Usman was frustrated over a property dispute with his father. On the day of the incident, he stabbed his father Arshad, 55, to death when he was sleeping. Police arrested the accused and removed the body to morgue for autopsy. Police were investigating.