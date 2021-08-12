 
August 12, 2021

Man kills father over property dispute

LAHORE: A man stabbed his father to death over a property dispute in Hayer here on Wednesday. Accused Usman was frustrated over a property dispute with his father. On the day of the incident, he stabbed his father Arshad, 55, to death when he was sleeping. Police arrested the accused and removed the body to morgue for autopsy. Police were investigating.

